The week of June 21st is National Pollinator Week. This annual international event is in celebration of pollinator health and spreading the work about what we can do to protect them. Pollinator species such as insects (bees, butterflies, flies, beetles, ants etc.), some birds, bats and small mammals are responsible for pollinating over 75% of our flowering plants and nearly 75% of our crops. Pollinators are often keystone species, meaning that they are critical to an ecosystem. The work of pollinators ensure full harvests of crops and contributes to health plants everywhere.