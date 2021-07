Our team at Davidson Investment Advisors has long followed the progress, adoption, and potential use cases for cryptocurrency – both because of its potential to impact the businesses in which we invest, and because it is a rapidly evolving and interesting corner of financial markets. While many of its most recent developments have largely elicited concern (crypto payments to computer hackers, rampant cryptocurrency speculation among day traders, etc.), we also find ourselves acknowledging its staying power and potential to disrupt currency and financial markets broadly. Compared to three or four years ago when an argument could be made that cryptocurrency was a fringe idea, perhaps now it can be best described as a speculative asset class in its own right; as such, we’d like to share some thoughts on cryptocurrency here.