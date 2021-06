High school catching is notoriously volatile when it comes to draft projections. That demographic will include North Cobb High’s Harry Ford in 2021. Ford will attempt to become the school’s first draftee since C.J. Bressoud was selected in the 26th round in 2003. The modern player has a very good chance to be a mid-to-late first-round selection based on several intriguing tools. The last high school catcher drafted in the first round was Drew Romo, who went to the Colorado Rockies in 2020.