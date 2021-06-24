Detectives Investigating Triple Shooting In Rainier Valley

Detectives are investigating after three people were shot in the Rainier Valley neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Witnesses called 911 at 7:15 pm Wednesday to report shots fired in the 7900 block of 50th Avenue South. Police arrived and found one man with a gunshot wound to the thigh. Officers provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department Medics could transport the victim to the hospital.

As Officers were on scene, dispatch notified them that two additional victims had arrived at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit responded to the scene, collected evidence, and spoken with witnesses. Detectives are now working on developing a suspect description.

If you have any information please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.