Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Instagram Testing Out New Feature That Mixes Suggested Posts with Your Friends’ Photos

By Kehl Bayern
Light Stalking
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram is trying out yet another new feature and it could have a big impact on what photos you see in your feed. First, a brief history of some of the more recent additions to Instagram: We’ve had the elimination of likes, the addition of ads mixed in with everything, TikTok competitors, Clubhouse competitors, Reels, and a raft of anti-bullying measures to promote a better atmosphere on the platform.

www.lightstalking.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Tiktok#Clubhouse#Reels#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Worldluxurylaunches.com

Busted and how – This Dubai based Instagram model posted a selfie ‘pretending to fly Emirates business class but was caught red-handed when a follower on the same flight spotted her sitting in economy

Instagram and social media have turned from an action we did once or twice a day to our entire day. For some, it’s their entire lives, case in point, influencers. Social media influencers make it look easy, they earn all the money while enjoying this opulent, care-free life but the truth is truly another fact altogether. Yes, they are having fun (on most days), but the result of these pictures isn’t a page from the book called reality. A classic case of ‘Insta vs. Reality’ has emerged online, after an influencer was caught out by fans while appearing to fly business class.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Instagram model mocked for pretending to fly business while in economy

A French Instagram influencer has reportedly been exposed as a business class fraudster on an Emirates flight. “Next Stop – Monaco. Je fly toute la night” — or “I fly all night” — Oceane El Himer wrote her roughly 847,000 followers last week. The 27-year-old model from Bordeaux posted a...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman hilariously reveals how she realised Tinder profile was a catfish in viral TikTok

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after amusingly pointing out the way she was able to determine a potential Tinder match was a catfish.Last week, Tanith Gregory, who goes by the username @tanithgregory on the app, uploaded a video in which she showed a screenshot of a Tinder profile for a man named Andrew, which included a photo that was taken directly from a Google search for “Tim Johnson model”.The catfishing attempt was obvious because the person in question did not crop the screenshot they took of the Google results, meaning the top of the photo included the words...
Cell PhonesFast Company

Inside photo-sharing app Dispo’s second shot at being an Instagram killer

Just four months ago, Dispo, the photo-sharing app that allows users to take retro-style pictures that they can’t see until 9 a.m. the next morning—much like a disposable camera—looked unbeatable. It had a fresh take on the single-most-popular digital activity for a generation stressed out by the pressures of Instagram perfection. It had the funding to grow and a buzzy valuation of $200 million for an app still in beta. It scored a splashy New York Times profile. Most of all, it had David Dobrik, perhaps the most successful digital creator of the last decade, whose stardom emerged first on Vine, blossomed on YouTube, and then exploded further on TikTok. The likable 24-year-old star who was once dubbed “Gen Z’s Jimmy Fallon” was a multimillionaire with a golden touch, and now he was going to build a new social network.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport Outfit On Instagram: “If This Is Not Your Best Then Do Better!”

If there’s one thing Mo’Nique is not shy about, it’s about expressing her opinion publically, and lately, she’s been the topic of conversation after criticizing young Black women for wearing their bonnets in public, calling on the younger generation to “respect themselves” in public. While Mo’Nique still doesn’t agree with the notion of wearing a bonnet outside of the house, today she’s taken the conversation one step further and has called out public wear in general after seeing a picture of a woman in the airport wearing a look that she did not approve of.
InternetThe Tab

Explained: How to find out who is behind a fake Instagram account

If you don’t closely study each and every person that watches your Instagram story then you’re a liar because you definitely do. However, when you’ve been having a good look, have you ever noticed one account that keeps watching your stories despite not following you (or anybody else for that matter)? Topped off with a strange/fake-sounding username and no posts, there’s something really odd about an anonymous account watching your every move.
Internetelmens.com

How to find Love and make New Friends on Instagram

If you tried the dating websites and it didn’t work, maybe it is time to try your hand on Instagram. Chances are, one of the two billion daily users is right for you. And in any case, if Cupid doesn’t shoot his little arrow through your heart, you will certainly end-up meeting new friends, wherever you desire in the world.
Internetinnov8tiv.com

Six Instagram Features to Secure your Account

Having a massive big account with ton of Instagram followers, be ready for hacking or phishing attacks. Hacking is a major issue in this era of social networking as the accounts are mostly public for blogging, influencing and other business profiles. These accounts can be hacked easily and they mostly get hacked without the user knowing that they got hacked. So, putting an extra security on your account is essential. These are 5 features that you can use to further secure your account.
CharitiesAdWeek

Instagram: How to Add a Fundraiser to Your Post

Instagram allows users to create fundraisers raise money for nonprofits, with 100% of the money raised going directly to those organizations. Our guide will show you how to create a fundraiser on Instagram. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
Internetweandthecolor.com

Instagram Post and Story Templates

Check out this colorful set of Instagram post and story templates for Adobe Photoshop. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Marcel created this bold and colorful set of post and story templates for Instagram and other suitable social media platforms like Pinterest or Facebook. Made in Adobe Photoshop, it comes with 16 design options including 1080 x 1080 px and 1080 x 1920 px formats. All sample texts and images are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images in seconds.
CharitiesUbergizmo

Instagram Launches New Group Fundraising Feature

According to Instagram, offline fundraising is usually done as a group, listing examples like charity bake sales, concerts, and more, so the idea of this feature is to channel that spirit of offline funding and to put it online. This might be useful, especially for people with larger followings, to reach more people with their fundraisers.
Cell Phonestechnosecrets.com

Instagram New Feature: A new feature came on Instagram, now advertisements will be seen in the middle of the reels

Now users will see ads between the reels of Instagram. These ads will be of up to 30 seconds, which will be visible on the whole screen. include is being carried out today. Claimed by tech monster Facebook, Users will before long see ads when the short video feature reels of Instagram. In the wake of testing the ads for Instagram reels in India, Australia, Brazil and Germany in April, the organization has authoritatively dispatched the advertisement include on the reel for everybody all throughout the planet.
Photographyshutterbug.com

Here Are 3 Short Posing Videos for Creating Beautiful Boudoir Photos

Sometimes it's better to just show a photography technique than it is to explain it and that's the gist behind three short videos below from boudoir pro Yuliya Panchenko. In the clips, Panchenko herself demonstrates a variety of poses you can have your client or model perform to create gorgeous boudoir photos.