Instagram Testing Out New Feature That Mixes Suggested Posts with Your Friends’ Photos
Instagram is trying out yet another new feature and it could have a big impact on what photos you see in your feed. First, a brief history of some of the more recent additions to Instagram: We’ve had the elimination of likes, the addition of ads mixed in with everything, TikTok competitors, Clubhouse competitors, Reels, and a raft of anti-bullying measures to promote a better atmosphere on the platform.www.lightstalking.com