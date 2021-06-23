TOOL Global Hackathon 2021
Singapore, 17 June 2021 — The TOOL Global Hackathon 2021 organised by the WOLOT Foundation will feature prominent speakers from global blockchain associations and companies throughout its two-day run. From the 29th to 30th June, Tuesday and Wednesday UTC 2:00am to 12:00pm, industry professionals and panelists will be discussing several hot topics in the community, including Blockchain advantages for SMEs, Decentralised Finance (DeFi), investor tips, and rising trends in the region. With 17 event partners and an exciting lineup of 11 renowned speakers participating in this hackathon, attendees are also given the opportunity to connect with influential movers and shakers in the industry from the Government Blockchain Association (GBA), the Swiss Cordata Association, Singapore Bitcoin Club and other investors.u.today