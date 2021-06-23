TOOL Global Hackathon 2021

Insurance technology or insurtech is emerging as a high-growth, high-potential market segment with a promising future. With its exponential rise, one may fear that it is merely an overhyped trend rather than a reliable business growth media. However, those who have been observing the industry closely know that the rise of insurance tech has been sustainable for the past few years. In this blog, we will be looking at the various factors and enablers that have accelerated this growth and regulated it over time.