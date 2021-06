Eighteen years ago, Lorraine Fummerton returned to the site of Marieval Indian Residential School, which she attended as a girl. She was with her daughter, at a powwow in the community she left decades ago. Mother and daughter decided to visit the grave of Fummerton’s late sister at the cemetery near the school. They wandered into a nearby field, which left Fummerton at a loss. She seemed to be searching for something that survived only in memory.