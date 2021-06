As the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, large events are returning, and the Dalton Convention Center is seeing that reflected in increased bookings. "Quinceañeras and weddings are booking like crazy, but corporate bookings are more last-minute, because they're afraid of having to cancel," Margaret Thigpen, director of the Dalton Convention Center, explained during Wednesday's meeting of the Dalton Convention Center Authority board. "We're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."