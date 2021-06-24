Cancel
Grape and Fall Festival concert set for September

By The Rolla Daily News, Mo.
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Jun. 24—The St. James Chamber announced that the headliner for the Grape & Fall Festival Concert is Maddie & Tae. The chamber is still seeking members for a few of their teams. The Festival Marketing Team and Main Event Team could still use a few more volunteers to help with...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
Webster, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Save the Date: Webster Fall Festival on Sept. 25

Add another local event to the calendar that’s on again this year; this time in Webster Township. At its June 15 meeting, the Webster Township Board approved the permit/application made by the planning group wanting to have the Webster Fall Festival back this year. In a letter to the board,...
Napa, CA7x7.com

Music and More Festivals in September and October

September 17-21 SF Botanical Garden, 1999 9th Ave. (Golden Gate Park) Pianos tucked into nooks and crannies within the blooming gardens of the SF Botanical Garden equal an absolutely lovely festival moment. Pop by to play your best Chopsticks during open play time and catch scheduled performances from the pros. // More info and tickets ($12 for GA) coming soon; go to sfbg.org.
MusicNew Haven Register

The Best Portable Chairs for Music Festivals and Outdoor Concerts

Just because you’ve finally secured a day pass at one of the many music festivals back on this summer, doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be able to nab any prime seating. Sure, you can show up early, try to scope out a patch of grass, or park it under the shade of the nearest merch tent—but you might want to consider a portable chair.
Morgantown, WVPosted by
Times West Virginian

Indigo Girls concert at WVU Creative Arts Center rescheduled for September 26

MORGANTOWN — The Indigo Girls concert, originally scheduled for May 1, 2020, at the WVU Creative Arts Center, has been rescheduled for this coming Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the May 2020 show will be honored Sept. 26. Ticketholders who are not able to attend to this new date and would like to request a refund may do so by calling their point of purchase. The deadline to request a refund is Sept. 10.
North Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

High Tide Music Festival Coming to Riverfront Park this September

The High Tide Music Festival will make its Holy City debut on September 25th at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park. The event’s website says the adults-only (21+) festival will include a full day of music and art featuring some of the biggest names in electronic music as well as a several local artists and vendors.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Sioux Falls Municipal Band Concert Schedule

As outdoor entertainment has ramped up for the summer, you can add another option to the mix of musical performances with the Sioux Falls Municipal Band (SFMB). First formed in 1919 when events were attended in period attire such as long dresses, bonnets, 3-piece suits, and fedoras, the summer concerts now are a comfortable way to spend a hot summer afternoon or evening in a tank, shorts, and flip flops. Plus a chair that comes in a bag.
FestivalVulture

Vulture Festival Is Ready to Hang Out in Person This Fall

We’ve isolated, we’ve been vaccinated, we’ve washed our hands raw, we spent way too many hours on Zoom, and now we’re ready to get back out there and stand within six feet of our favorite pop-culture icons. That’s right, baby! Vulture Festival is returning to a live and in-person experience at L.A.’s historic Hollywood Roosevelt hotel. We wanted to tell you this now because, as we all know, the world opening up means your calendar space is becoming precious. So set aside the weekend of November 13 and 14 and start re-learning some basic social skills, because in a few months we’ll start announcing a lineup that’ll inspire you to fully re-enter human society. Now, try to remember where you stashed your real pants, because we will be able to see your legs.
Madison, INmadisonindiana.com

Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art Planning for September

June 18, 2021 - Madison, Indiana — The Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art is pleased to announce that after cancelling last year’s festival due to Covid-19, we are planning for our September 25-26, 2021 festival. We look forward to welcoming artists and visitors back to Madison, Indiana’s National Landmark Historic District for our festival as we celebrate 50 years. Over the pandemic we took the opportunity to update our website and logo. Please visit our website at www.madisonchautauqua.com, featuring our new logo.
WorldWatertown Daily Times

Lebanon Band Concert set Wednesday night

LEBANON — The Lebanon Band will performing their first park concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lebanon Firemen’s Park in Lebanon. The band is known for playing a variety of marches, polkas, waltzes, and show tunes. This concert will feature songs about traveling — by boat, train, car, or foot.
Festivalgrdiocese.org

Parish Festival Guide: Summer-Fall 2021

As our state gradually returns to pre-pandemic practices, we’re happy to share the following list of parish fairs and festivals taking place around the diocese this summer and fall. We rely on our parishes to share festival details with us. If your parish event isn’t shown and you’d like to...
Maryville, TNDaily Times

Gospel concert set Saturday at Bible Baptist

East Tennessee Gospel Concerts and Wayne Atchley will present a gospel concert on Saturday, June 19 at Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville. The featured groups are For Him Trio, Highway 4:16 and The Foothills Quartet. A dinner and silent auction will be held from 4 to 6...
PoliticsHill Country Passport

New festival to be held in Blanco beginning this fall

Preparations have begun for a new festival that is set to enliven Blanco with color this fall. The Blanco Chamber of Commerce’s first Texas Marigold Festival, to be held over the course of two weekends in October, will celebrate the flower with “movies, music and merriment.” “We’re still planning, but now that the Lavender Festival is wrapped up we’ll be finalizing many details in the weeks to come,” said Libbey Aly, executive director of the Blanco Chamber of Commerce.
Festivalgoldenisles.com

Fall Festivals & Events You Can't Miss

Warm weather, beautiful venues and xx create the perfect setting for exciting festivals and events around the Golden Isles this fall. Delight in coastal lowcountry delicacies at food festivals; Relish in live entertainment at music events; Watch your favorite golf pros compete at the annual PGA TOUR RSM Classic. Whichever events you choose to attend, a great time is guaranteed.
Massachusetts StateantiMUSIC

Shadows Fall Announce Reunion Concert

Shadows Fall have announced that they will be reuniting for a very special one-off reunion concert in their home state of Massachusetts on December 18th. The show will be taking place at The Palladium in Worcester and will also feature performances from Unearth, Darkest Hour, Within the Ruins, Sworn Enemy, and Carnivora.
Marquette, MIWLUC

U.P. Fall Beer Festival to return in 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Brewers Guild announced Friday three upcoming beer festival are returning in 2021 after more than a year hiatus. Tickets for all three events will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time, with Enthusiast Member Pre-Sale opening on Tuesday, June 22 at 10am, at MiBeer.com.
Glen Jean, WVArgus Press

Outdoors festival planned in September in southern WVa

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree will hold a four-day outdoor festival for the public in September. The Adventure On! Freedom Festival will take place Sept. 10 to 13 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia, WVVA-TV reported. Among the...
Ste. Genevieve, MODaily Journal

Honey Festival set for Saturday, Sunday

Harold’s Famous Bee Co. (HFBC) is holding their first Honey Festival + Market, to be held in downtown Ste. Genevieve Saturday and Sunday. “We’re proud to host our Honey Festival and Market, where the community and our visitors are treated to a full weekend of live music, food trucks, countless shopping vendors, honey and mead tastings, honey bee education and fun for the entire family,” said Amanda Hutchings, co-owner of HFBC.