Randolph shooting leaves one man wounded

No one is arrested and no suspect information is immediately released from the ongoing investigations.One person was wound in three shootings between late Thursday, June 17, and early Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. The first shooting took place near Northeast 74th Avenue and Glisan Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers told KOIN 6 News that multiple people reported hearing shots and saw a person with a gun. Several officers canvassed the neighborhood. The next call came in from across town. Just before midnight, police responded to Northwest 1st Avenue and Glisan Street for another shooting. Officers were spotted investigating an area beneath the Steel Bridge. The latest shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. Friday at Southeast 97th Avenue and Foster Road. When first responders arrived, they found at least one person had been hurt. That person was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}