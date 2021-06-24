Cancel
Public Safety

Randolph shooting leaves one man wounded

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANDOLPH — A 25-year-old Randolph man was shot twice in the leg Wednesday night in the Deer Park neighborhood, police said. Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement the man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. At...

