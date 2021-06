The knees are big joints, but they're also prone to injury since they have to absorb stress and pressure with each step you take. The force on your knees is proportional to your body weight. So, you'll feel more pressure in your knees when you're carrying more weight on your frame. Fortunately, you have cartilage in your knees that helps absorb shock, but that cartilage deteriorates over time and makes you prone to knee pain as you get older. Plus, there's always the risk of knee injuries no matter your age.