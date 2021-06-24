Britney Spears reveals the truth about her Instagram posts at court hearing

Britney Spears’ controversial 13-year conservatorship has been the subject of public debate for years. Under her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, Spears has very little control over her life, from her finances to her personal well-being. Her dad, Jamie Spears, has been controlling her financial estate since 2008, but stepped down from his role as conservator of Spears personal life in September 2019. While fans have been passionately vying for the end of the conservatorship through the #FreeBritney campaign, outside of court proceedings, Spears has remained nearly silent about her true feelings regarding the conservatorship. Now, Britney Spears’ full court testimony speech about her conservatorship is giving the public a real glimpse into what Spears’ experience the last 13 years has been like behind closed doors.