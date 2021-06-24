Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears reveals the truth about her Instagram posts at court hearing

By Andrea Caamano
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears appeared virtually before a Los Angeles court and Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday to speak against the conservatorship she's lived under for 13 years. The popstar made a nearly 30-minute long statement in which she revealed that she is "traumatized", adding "I just want my life back". WATCH:...

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Covid#Britney Following
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears addresses court in conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears is scheduled to address the court this afternoon during a hearing about her conservatorship. While we wait, here's a look back at how the case has unfolded over the past 13 years:. January 2008: Britney Spears was hospitalized twice. The first incident occurred in early January, when she...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears feels “relieved” after testifying in court about her guardianship

Britney Spears is “hopeful” for real change after her candid testimony at her guardianship hearing. The pop star spoke to a superior court judge on Wednesday, June 23, and a source close to her exclusively told E! News, “Britney is so happy and relieved that she was finally able to get so much off her chest and be heard … She was so excited for her truth to come out and not feel like she had to hide it anymore.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Oxygen

Britney Spears Apologizes On Instagram For 'Pretending' Her Controversial Conservatorship Was Okay

A day after beloved pop icon Britney Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship for the first time, she posted an apology to her fans on Instagram. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” Spears wrote on Thursday, along with an Albert Einstein quote about encouraging children to read fairy tales. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light.”
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Britney Spears' dad responds to her accusations in court

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...
Celebritieskyma.com

Read the full transcript of Britney Spears’ court hearing statement

Britney Spears addressed her court-ordered conservatorship during a hearing on Wednesday. Spears spoke by phone, as the hearing was virtual, and read from prepared notes for a little more than 20 minutes. A transcript of her remarks, which have been lightly edited for clarity, follows below. Britney Spears: Okay, well,...
Celebritieswsgw.com

Britney Spears apologizes to fans in first post since hearing

A day after Britney Spears asked a judge to end her conservatorship, the pop star took to Instagram to apologize for spending years “pretending” to be OK. Spears wrote in a caption that her life is anything but perfect. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two...
Celebritiesmix1079.com

Justin Timberlake Reacts to Britney Spears Court Hearing

Justin Timberlake took to Twitter to show support to Britney Spears after her court hearing. After it was revealed Britney has an IUD in her body that she is not allowed to remove, Justin wrote, no woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. He continued in a second tweet, Jess and I send our love and our absolute support to Britney during this time.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

No One Did Early 2000s Fashion Quite Like Britney Spears

Y2K fashion is back whether you like it or not, and one person who was the queen of early-aughts fashion is Britney Spears. Some of her most iconic fashion moments happened during this time. We're talking about that infamous matching denim outfits both she and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake wore to the 2001 American Music Awards, the sexy set she wore to the 2001 VMAs while holding a python around her neck, and, of course, plenty of street style moments that are a blast from the past.
CelebritiesNBC Connecticut

Britney Spears' Mom Is ‘Very Concerned' After Court Hearing, Attorney Says

Britney Spears Publicly Says She Wants Conservatorship to End. Lynne Spears is expressing her concern over daughter Britney Spears. According to Us Weekly, Lynne's attorney, Gladstone Jones, said Lynne is a "very concerned mother" after hearing Britney speak to the court remotely on June 23. Lynne's attorney, who was present during the hearing, also encouraged the judge presiding over the matter to listen to Britney's request to hire her own private attorney and to change her care plan.
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Amber Tamblyn relates to Britney Spears’ conservatorship trouble

Amber Tamblyn supports Britney Spears, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because she once lived an eerily similar restricted lifestyle as a child actress. In light of Spears’ upsetting court testimony this week, Tamblyn, 38, penned an op-ed for the New York Times detailing how her worth as a young girl in Hollywood impacted her relationship with her parents — who also served as her financial advisers. Within the piece, Tamblyn credited Spears for giving the most “damning public record” of high-profile women who have been privately controlled out of the spotlight.
Los Angeles, CABillboard

Britney Spears’ Explosive Court Hearing Generated 1M Tweets

On Wednesday (June 23), the pop star appeared before a Los Angeles judge overseeing her 13-year-long conservatorship, and in doing so delivering a speech that was both fiery and shocking. It would seem, the whole world was watching on. More than 1 million tweets about Britney Spears were shared on...
Los Angeles, CAWWAY NewsChannel 3

Britney Spears tells judge: ‘I want my life back’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008. The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence. Spears’ condemned her...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Britney Spears Apologizes 'For Pretending Like I've Been OK' In First Instagram Post Since Bombshell Court Testimony

No holding back now! Britney Spears is continuing to speak up — and she shared her first social media post since making her bombshell court testimony this week. The 39-year-old posted a photo of a little girl featuring the quote "If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales" accompanied by a lengthy caption on Thursday, June 25.
freenews.live

Britney Spears brought everyone to tears with revelations about childhood

Britney Spears, suffering from the custody of her own father, published revelations on her personal microblog that brought her audience to tears. The singer shared touching memories that flooded her the other day. Britney told fans that she was very happy as a child, as she had the opportunity to...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Reading Britney Spears' Full Court Testimony About Her Conservatorship Will Make You Irate

Britney Spears’ controversial 13-year conservatorship has been the subject of public debate for years. Under her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, Spears has very little control over her life, from her finances to her personal well-being. Her dad, Jamie Spears, has been controlling her financial estate since 2008, but stepped down from his role as conservator of Spears personal life in September 2019. While fans have been passionately vying for the end of the conservatorship through the #FreeBritney campaign, outside of court proceedings, Spears has remained nearly silent about her true feelings regarding the conservatorship. Now, Britney Spears’ full court testimony speech about her conservatorship is giving the public a real glimpse into what Spears’ experience the last 13 years has been like behind closed doors.