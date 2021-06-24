Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sth8p_0adl0nrL00

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason.

Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hawks improved to 6-2 in road playoff games this year and handed the Bucks their first home loss of the postseason.

“Ever since I was in middle school, when I was going on the road in middle school, I always loved playing on the road,” said Young, who was two points off his career high. “I loved playing against an opposing crowd, an opposing team. It feels like you’re really with your team, and it’s just them in the building. I think that really brings our group together.”

Game 2 is Friday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists.

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton missed a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Although Middleton scored 15 points, he shot 6 of 23 and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts.

“I've just got to be better,” Middleton said. “It's as simple as that.”

Never before had the Hawks won an Eastern Conference finals game since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks reached the East finals in 2015, but were swept by Cleveland.

The Hawks did win a title in 1958 and reached the league finals in 1957, 1960 and 1961 when they were in St. Louis.

“It’s special,” Young said. “I wanted to achieve things like this when I was a rookie. Coming in as a rookie, you don’t know how hard it is until you’ve got to actually do it.”

John Collins added 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks. Capela had 12 points and 19 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo scored the first six points in a 9-0 run that turned a 98-96 deficit into a 105-98 advantage with 4:18 left. But the Hawks scored the next five points, and the game went back and forth from there.

“It's a matter of us just trying to withstand, hold the fort and try to make plays,” Collins said. “And I feel like we did that down at the end.”

Middleton missed a pull-up jumper with about 43 seconds left with Milwaukee ahead 111-110. Young missed a shot on the other end of the floor, but Capela grabbed his 19th rebound and scored to put the Hawks in front for good.

After Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton shot an air-ball on a 3-pointer, Young made two free throws with 17.3 seconds remaining.

“He was wide open,” Antetokounmpo said about Connaughton's shot. “Make or miss, we live with that. We believe in him.”

Antetokounmpo made a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Young brought the lead back to three and closed the scoring by sinking two free throws of his own with 4.6 seconds remaining.

His focus at the line revealed the veteran savvy the 22-year-old Young has displayed throughout his first career postseason.

“He’s a great player,” Antetokounmpo said. “We've got to make it as tough as possible for him, be physical with him. We don’t want to send him to the free-throw line. We just got to make it, from the first minute to the last minute, tough.”

TIP-INS

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic started but clearly was at less than full strength as he deals with a sore knee. He scored four points and shot 1 of 6. ... Cam Reddish was available to play for the first time in four months but didn't play. Reddish hadn’t played since Feb. 21 due to a right Achilles injury. Hawks coach Nate McMillan had said before the game the Hawks would cautious with Reddish by keeping him behind Tony Snell and Solomon Hill in the rotation. “We haven’t had the opportunity for him to get in any five-on-five since he’s been off,” McMillan said. “He’s been playing the last week or so some two-on-two, three-on-three.”

Bucks: Bobby Portis came off the bench with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter and ended up with 11 points and eight rebounds. Portis hadn’t played a single minute in the last three games of the Bucks' second-round series. ... Milwaukee fell to 11-3 in playoff games at Fiserv Forum. … This is the fifth time the Bucks and Hawks have faced off in the playoffs and their first postseason matchup since the Hawks won 4-3 in a 2010 opening-round series. They’ve split the four previous matchups.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Cam Reddish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks#Eastern Conference#Tip Ins Hawks#Portis#Fiserv Forum#Bucks And Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAwhbl.com

Hawks 116, Bucks 113

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – The Atlanta Hawks got 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds from Trae Young as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 to take game one of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks took a 59-54 lead into halftime. But Young...
NBAvavel.com

Highlights and Best Moments: Hawks 116-113 Bucks in NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, TJ Tucker, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday. The Bucks start with the same lineup as they did against the Nets. The last time Atlanta played the Bucks they beat them, will this trend continue?. 8:00 PM12 hours ago. With all the attitude. 7:55 PM12 hours ago. The...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from 116-113 Game 1 loss to Atlanta Hawks

Coming off a thrilling Game 7 win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to sustain that momentum in last night’s contest. Despite kicking off the Eastern Conference Finals in their home arena in front of the Milwaukee crowd, it was the opposing Atlanta Hawks that handled business. After a grueling 48 minutes that saw the Bucks make countless self-inflicted errors that could have been easily avoided, the Hawks silenced the crowd with a 116-113 victory in Game 1.
NBAWrn.com

Bucks Fall to Atlanta 116-113

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled shooting from 3-point range and struggled defending the Atlanta Hawks star offensive player in a 116-113 loss in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae young scored 48 points on 17-34 shooting for Atlanta, who has won the first game of all three of their...
NBAfox5atlanta.com

Hawks take Game 1 in Milwaukee, 116-113

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - The Atlanta Hawks have won their first Eastern Conference Final game since the franchise came to Atlanta. For the third time this postseason, the Hawks also took Game 1 on the road, handing Milwaukee its first home loss of this year's playoffs on Wednesday night. Trae Young's...
NBAThe Spread

Bucks vs. Hawks Game 3, 6/27/21 NBA Playoffs Predictions

With the series all tied at one game apiece and now shifting to Atlanta, will the Hawks cover as a home dog on Sunday night when they host the Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET for Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals?. Game Snapshot. 501 Milwaukee Bucks (-4) at...
NBABrew Hoop

ECF Game 1 Rapid Recap: Hawks 116, Bucks 113

Another Game 1 for the Bucks and another blunder. The Atlanta Hawks would come in and steal the opening game of this series, 116-113. Despite shooting the basketball poorly from deep in the opening 12 minutes (just 1-of-12 from the 3-point line), Milwaukee was able to claim a three point advantage after one, 28-25. They had fantastic ball movement, creating nine assists in the quarter.
NBAseehafernews.com

Trae Young Scores 48, Hawks Upset Milwaukee In Series Opener 116-113

Another superstar opponent has torched the Milwaukee Bucks defense for nearly 50 points. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young scored 48 and dished out 11 assists as the visitors upset Milwaukee 116-113 Wednesday. It was the first time this post-season that the Bucks had lost on their homecourt. Giannis Antetokounmpo...
NBADaily Tribune

Bucks 113, Hawks 102: Milwaukee storms back in Game 3 to lead the Eastern Conference Finals series, 2-1

ATLANTA – If opening statements were made in the opening games of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee – Atlanta proving it belonged and Milwaukee proving it can be dominant – Game 3 Sunday night was the introduction of evidence that the Bucks have regained the form they showed at the end of the regular season and in the first round of the playoffs in sweeping Miami.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Space Erasers: How the Bucks bounced back in Game 2 vs. the Hawks

Trae Young trots up the middle of the floor, crossing half-court with half-purpose, half-intrigue. The screen he's about to receive from John Collins isn't supposed to lead to anything, but it's important to see how the Bucks respond to it. It's drop coverage. Not a surprising choice. This has been...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish is how to stop Jrue Holiday

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks found themselves on the receiving end of a blowout in the second game of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. They lost the game by a brutal 34 points and while Giannis Antetokounmpo was huge, his wingman in the past two games has been Jrue Holiday.
NBANews-Herald

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Pat Connaughton props for 6/27/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday for the Milwaukee Bucks, so let's take a look at Pat Connaughton's prop bets and lines. Connaughton's points prop bet over/under is set at 6.5 points for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Over his last five outings, Connaughton has averaged 6.4 points, compared...
NBAsportschatplace.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/27/2021

Milwaukee Bucks (55-30) vs. Atlanta Hawks (50-36) June 27, 2021 8:30 pm EDT. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks meet Sunday, June 26 in Game 3 of the NBA East Finals at the State Farm Arena. The Bucks and Hawks meet in a crucial contest with the series evened up at 1-1.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Playoffs: ECF Finals Game 2 Hawks-Bucks I NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep.203)

The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new daily episode to preview the NBA Playoffs. It’s Game 2 between the Hawks and Bucks, and Dan “T-Money” Titus and Scott Reichel breakdown how they’re handicapping tonight’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup. The crew also recaps Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and are joined by Terrell “Relly Rell” Furman — 1/2 of the Prop Brothers to share their best player prop bets for Game 2. Spoiler alert, fade Brook Lopez and Bogdan Bogdanovic points markets but listen in on which players are on track to smash their market projections.