Back to the topic of thrill rides getting stuck mid-ride. Yesterday, 'The Road Runner Express' at Fiesta, Texas got stuck on the way up the first lift hill freezing the ride train mid-air in which passengers had to be rescued. A social media post went up yesterday afternoon on the Laredo Daily News Facebook page. If you are not a fan of heights the below picture might make you a little uncomfortable. However, I have been on the ride many times and know it is not that steep. Somebody changing the angle to make the picture more dramatic. [SEE PICTURE BELOW]. What do you think?