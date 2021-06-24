Baseball: Cox Mill gets hitting throughout order to beat Sun Valley 6-4 in 3A western regional final

Concord, N.C. — For the first time in program history, Cox Mill will play a best-of-three series over the weekend with the baseball state championship going to the winner. The Chargers edged Sun Valley, 6-4, on Wednesday night for the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 3A western regional title. Cox Mill found itself unranked in the HighSchoolOT Top 25 West baseball poll at the conclusion of the 14-game regular season, but Sun Valley was able to crack the list at No. 23.