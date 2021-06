The Los Angeles Clippers are on the deepest postseason run in franchise history, and will look to even their first-ever Western Conference finals series with the Phoenix Suns at two games each on Saturday. The Clippers head into Game 4 coming off another crucial 2021 NBA Playoffs victory on Thursday, when they responded in a must-win situation with a 106-92 victory. Los Angeles has managed to stay in the NBA finals hunt despite being without Kawhi Leonard (knee), who has been ruled out for Saturday. Marcus Morris (knee) is questionable for Los Angeles, while Cameron Payne (ankle) has been cleared to play for Phoenix after leaving Game 3 early.