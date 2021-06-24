Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

Letters to the editor, June 24

Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was surprised to read the June 18 guest essay titled “For Hispanics, nothing wrong with wokeness.” Ramiro Valdez claims Pastor Tommy Nelson was speaking for all Christians, when in fact the pastor appeared to be making a theological statement as is his duty and job. You claim to “speak for Hispanics,” not just “as a” Hispanic. I can only speak for myself, but many awokened act as you do: speaking for an entire affinity group while asymmetrically denying that to anyone else.

dentonrc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Society
Denton, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians#Hispanics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Advocacytheecologist.org

Dying for environmental democracy

Estela Casanto Mauricio, a Peruvian indigenous leader, was killed for her advocacy for the right to live in a healthy environment. Latin America is one of the world’s deadliest regions for environmental human rights defenders. A total of 222 environmental defenders have been killed during resource extraction and pollution conflicts worldwide since last year: 98 of them were Peruvian, and 86 were indigenous defenders of the Amazon.
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Letter to the Editor

I had never been to a “Filthy Monkey Race” so I went over to the “Filthy Monkey Races” a week or two ago to see what they were like. The thing that first struck me was how much the people that were there seemed to be enjoying the challenges and competition. That is the competitors, the family and friends that were helping the competitors, the support personnel such as the fire fighters and us few spectators.
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Letters to the editor for Thursday, June 17: 20 is plenty

What has gone wrong with today's economy when a studio apartment rents. for $900 and a $62,000 car is considered "affordable luxury"?. Our country has gone down the rabbit hole after Alice. My first apartment in. L.A. (one bedroom) in 1956 was in Venice Beach, four blocks from the ocean.
Columbus, TXColorado County Citizen

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear CCC editor, The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1127, of Columbus Texas would like to express our appreciation to those in our community who sponsored holes and to those who entered teams in our first VVA 1127 Benefit Golf Tournament. The event was a success and we had an excellent ...