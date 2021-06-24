Letters to the editor, June 24
I was surprised to read the June 18 guest essay titled “For Hispanics, nothing wrong with wokeness.” Ramiro Valdez claims Pastor Tommy Nelson was speaking for all Christians, when in fact the pastor appeared to be making a theological statement as is his duty and job. You claim to “speak for Hispanics,” not just “as a” Hispanic. I can only speak for myself, but many awokened act as you do: speaking for an entire affinity group while asymmetrically denying that to anyone else.dentonrc.com