BROOMFIELD -- Holy Family moved into the state 4A baseball tournament with an 11-1, six-inning win over Elizabeth June 14 on the Tigers' field. The win moves the Tigers to the double-elimination round starting Friday, June 18. The Tigers face Lewis-Palmer in the opening game at noon. The winner plays at 3 p.m. June 18, The losing team plays at noon Saturday, June 19. The other teams in the Tigers' part of the draw are Secverance and D'Evelyn.