SUMMERLIN, Nev. – The Reno Aces exploded for the most runs in a game this season, topping the Las Vegas Aviators 21-16 after falling behind 12- 6 after the third inning. Josh VanMeter led the way for Reno, going three for three with two homers, five RBIs, three runs and four walks. Seven different Aces scored, with six scoring three or more times.