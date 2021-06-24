Cancel
Plattsburgh, NY

To-go drinks to go: Bars, restaurants prohibited from off-premise drink sales after today

By McKENZIE DELISLE Press-Republican
Press-Republican
Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH — The governor's state disaster emergency expires this week, peeling back New York's remaining COVID restrictions and taking to-go beverages off the table. “As state legislatures across the country move to make cocktails to-go permanent, it’s shocking and extremely disappointing that this important revenue stream will soon dry up for New York’s hospitality businesses," said Lisa Hawkins, senior vice president of public affairs for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. "It’s sadly ironic that New York, the state at the forefront of this truly innovative COVID-19 economic relief measure, is now shutting it down."

