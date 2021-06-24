Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Building the pipeline: How to keep small businesses open through minority ownership

By Jessica Esemplare
nkythrives.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast September, Co-op Cincy, local co-op incubator, and the. national financial cooperative released their $3 million Business Legacy Fund in response to the wave of retiring business owners and the new threat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, explains Kristen Barker, executive director of Co-op Cincy, 80% of...

nkythrives.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Management#Co Op#Cincy#Business Legacy Fund#Search Fund#Leadership Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Small Businessthemetropreneur.com

Applications Open June 29 for State’s Small Business Grant Programs

Applications open Tuesday, June 29 for four small business grant programs that will support operations that experienced significant loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ohio Development Services Agency will administer the grants that support food and beverage establishments, entertainment venues, and hotels, motels and bed and breakfast operations, as well as businesses that established themselves during the 2020 calendar year.
Small Businessrecordstar.com

Small Business Association reconvenes the council on underserved and rural communities

The Small Business Association (SBA) recently announced that it is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. In conjunction with the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda, the restoration of the council will help support the SBA’s prioritization of equity across its programs and initiatives. The council will consist of 20 diverse stakeholders from every region of the country tasked with advising the SBA on strengthening and improving its strategies to help underserved communities.
Small Businessbusinessingmag.com

How Awnings Can Benefit Your Business

The advantages of commercial awnings are evident to you as a small businessman. After all, there are numerous reasons you often see business awnings on companies of all sizes and types. But perhaps you’ve been so preoccupied with the numerous elements of operating your company that you haven’t given much thought to commercial awnings. It’s time to take notice. Awnings for commercial use can significantly boost your company’s bottom line, and what entrepreneur doesn’t like that?
Indiana Statewbiw.com

BBB hosting a webinar with IRS and US Small Business Administration

INDIANA – The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Small Business Administration to present a free webinar for small business owners in Indiana on Wednesday, July 7, at noon. The virtual program seeks to give business leaders the tools they need...
Small Businessatlantanews.net

How Professional Web Design Services Can Help Small Businesses

With a list of the best website firms in the country, finding the right one for your business can be simple and quick. A web designer can set the tone for your entire online presence, including your social media presence, your website, and your overall online presence. There are a...
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

How to Accelerate Gains for Your Small Business in Uncertain Times

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. With a new wave of shutdowns blanketing the country in an attempt to rein in the third wave of the pandemic, small businesses — which are vital to the health of the U.S. economy — are struggling to hold on. Many are closed for good: 60 percent, according to a Yelp survey in September — up 20 percent from April. The number is even higher today. Unable to support their employees, who have now run out of unemployment insurance, the effect is far-reaching and heartbreaking. Small businesses employ about 50% of the workforce and are more than just a job, a brick-and-mortar shop, a pin on Google maps — they are a vital part of the community, often becoming a surrogate family to employees, a meeting place for neighborhood folk, and the face of the neighborhood. As customers stay “safer at home,” bills continue to mount; with the lack of federal support, many business owners watch their dreams turn into an unimaginable nightmare. Entrepreneurs and small business owners understand and expect the challenges of running and scaling a business, but the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 is well beyond what most of us can plan for.
Small BusinessColumbia Star

How partnering is helping small businesses weather the social distancing storm

Social distancing guidelines implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak posed unique challenges to small business owners. Many small businesses were forced to close their facilities to customers to prevent the spread of the virus, which various sources estimated had claimed the lives of more than 200,000 people by the end of April. Delivery and curbside pickup enabled many businesses to offer limited services to consumers, but low revenue still forced many businesses to seek new ways to generate sales. Partnering is one creative way many small businesses owners sought to generate more sales.
Small Businessdurhammag.com

How Small Businesses Begin to Recover From Pandemic Shutdowns

The easing of restrictions spurred hopes for businesses to recover in hard-hit industries like restaurants, retail and the arts. “The headline here is that business is coming back, and that’s exciting, and it is what we’ve all been waiting for,” said Susan Amey, president and CEO of Discover Durham. She pointed to promising numbers from the travel industry: Destination Analysis reported that 87% of Americans planned to travel this summer. That’s encouraging news for the hotels, restaurants and retailers that rode out the storm of the pandemic, considering that 12.5 million visitors contributed $932 million to the Durham economy back in 2019.
Small Businessvoticle.com

How Can Call Tracking Help My Small Business?

Call tracking is the very inexpensive method to test the telephone contact task within your firm. The number of telephone tracking services which could employ a tracking system for you've made this powerful tracking process available to a lot of smaller companies. When these systems were new only the significant companies that can afford the inherent telephony and computers needed to execute the processes. call tracking systems , trusted third party providers flex the hardware and maintenance costs related to the systems for small businesses and forward actions with analysis reports for their clients on the telephone numbers assigned to them. Tracking google call tracking began as an easy means to measure the effectiveness or success of sales campaigns and provides the information to advertisers, however the applications have expanded into areas such as customer care and incident tracking.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How policymakers can stave off another crisis for small businesses

The pandemic dealt a significant blow to small businesses. In total, an estimated 130,000 businesses closed permanently in 2020. Without more support for newly created businesses, this year could see even more closures. Based on Gusto’s data from over 1,500 entrepreneurs who started businesses during the pandemic, 160,000 businesses could close in 2021 — well above the average number of businesses that closed annually before the pandemic.
Small Businessfinextra.com

CBA rolls out receivables funding platform for small businesses

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has launched a new online lending platform that frees up working capital for small businesses on the submission of their outstanding invoices. CBA’s Stream Working Capital, developed in concert with fintech Waddle, uses a live feed of customer data via cloud accounting software such as Xero, to underpin a business customer’s working capital needs.