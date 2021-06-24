FotoFocus announces fall symposium theme

Rising indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his critically lauded third EP, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually, out now via C3 Records; PRESS HERE to listen. Everything Will Be Ok Eventually features the buzzworthy singles and Triple A radio hits “Let Down” and “Better,” the latter of which is currently #10 on the radio chart. Michigander’s 22-date cross-country trek will officially kick off September 25th following his appearances at Lollapalooza, Summerfest and Firefly Music Festival. Presale tickets are available June 16th using the artist presale code: BETTER with the general on sale commencing June 18th at 10am local time. For ticketing details, visit www.michiganderband.com. Additionally, Michigander has confirmed an official Lollapalooza Aftershow for Saturday, July 31st at The Metro opening for Band of Horses. Presale tickets are also available starting June 16th with the general on sale beginning June 18th at 10am Central Time.