FotoFocus announces fall symposium theme

By Soapbox Staff
nkythrives.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, October 9, 2021, FotoFocus will feature a day-long symposium at Cincinnati’s Memorial Hall. The theme this year is Telephotography, and will offer lectures and panel discussions from international artists, curators, photojournalists, and educators. The symposium will explore both the electronic circulation of photographs and the technique of photographing...

nkythrives.com
