Bringing back a bike share service to the county is a good idea if it’s done correctly. However, I still have visions in my head of those orange bikes randomly strewn about anywhere and everywhere in the county. I used a bike share program in Europe and the one I used required the customer to return the bike to a charging station. There was a GPS locator on the bike telling the user the location of the nearest drop point. There were no bikes randomly strewn about Copenhagen. I suggest that the city find a vendor that promotes customers to return the bikes to arranged locations to avoid the mess that the JUMP bike program created back in 2018. Leaving your rented bike in a random place should result in an upcharge while conversely, the user should be rewarded for returning the bike to a sanctioned location.