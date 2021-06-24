Grab some popcorn and kick back with dad

In honor of Father’s Day, I present… a movie list!. I believe there are certain traits that men, especially family men, exhibit in their purest form that are worth emulating and reproducing. And, of *course* women are capable of exhibiting all of these traits — I just believe that they should be expected of Dads. So, “a movie list?” you ask. Listen, being a Dad is very serious work — but that doesn’t mean we have to take ourselves too seriously.