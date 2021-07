MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – Greece is open for business and leading group travel brand Aventura World is celebrating. With the tourism re-opening of Greece to U.S. travelers last month, Aventura World is thrilled to report a marked increase in bookings for its upcoming vacation packages, advancing to 600+ travelers already booked for Greece this fall. The leading international travel brand is pleased to share that the success of its new bookings to Greece is not only due to the pent-up travel demand for vacations to Greece, but also for the unique attributes of its travel packages to the Hellenic Republic that have been praised as perfect for this new age of travel.