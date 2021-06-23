Kim Richey to Peform at Sundilla

Kim Richey will make her long-overdue Sundilla debut on Friday, July 16. This will be an outdoor concert at Pebble Hill in Auburn. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and a limited number of advance tickets are available for $18. Tickets can be found at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and online at www.sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door will be $22. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available and the audience is invited to bring their own favorite food or beverage.