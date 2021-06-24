Modi to meet Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region

In what could possibly be referred to as the primary main step in the direction of full restoration of electoral democracy within the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more likely to meet an all-party delegation of political events from J&Ok on June 24 in New Delhi. The assembly, which comes weeks earlier than the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, is being seen as an outreach by New Delhi to regional political events within the union territory who’ve been ready since lengthy for a roadmap in the direction of a recent political course of within the erstwhile state.