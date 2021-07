Sue Erickson, of P-W Insurance, holds up a faded, torn American flag on Monday. Since 2017, the insurance company has collected old American flags from the public and exchanged them with new ones on Flag Day, in coordination with the Petersburg Elks Lodge. They also give away flags to anyone that requests one. P-W Insurance collected 14 old flags and gave away 18 new flags this year. The old flags will be turned over to the local Boy Scouts troop to be properly disposed of.