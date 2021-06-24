Cancel
San Francisco, CA

The fine line of security's role as a deterrent: How people process and technology influence response

By Tim Lozier
securitymagazine.com
 5 days ago

In recent news, there has been a growing trend of retail location shoplifting. The epicenter of this has been around pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens) in the San Francisco Bay Area. Proposition 47 has made any theft of under $950 considered a misdemeanor of petty theft, and criminals are taking advantage of this at scale. One such incident in particular has made headlines, with a brazen shoplifter stealing merchandise while a security guard observed and videotaped the incident. In the video, the guard is seen attempting - without success - to grab the thief's bag as they escape on a bicycle they brought into the store.

www.securitymagazine.com
