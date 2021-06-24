Work underway on 2022 Supercars calendar

The V8-powered open-wheeler sequence is a brand new addition to Motorsport Australia’s Superlicence listing and has been given near-top billing from the phrase go. The S5000 winner will rating 12 factors, only one in need of qualifying for a licence, giving the class equal billing to Super2 and Australian GT. One other new addition below the tweaked allocation is Trans Am, the winner of which is able to earn seven factors, the identical because the Toyota 86 Collection, Porsche’s Dash Problem Collection and the GT Trophy Collection. “Motorsport Australia frequently evaluations and analyses the Superlicence Factors System to ensure it’s honest and in keeping with the present developments in motorsport,” mentioned Motorsport Australia’s Director of Motorsport & Industrial Operations Michael Smith. “We now have labored carefully with a variety of class managers on the modifications and imagine they’re reflective of the present stature of every respective championship and sequence. “With S5000, given its stature because the holder of the celebrated Motorsport Australia Gold Star title and the automobiles themselves, it is smart for it to be worthy of 12 Superlicence factors for the winner of the championship and supply a possibility to offer one other pathway to the Supercars Championship. “We all know S5000 will proceed to develop and set up a robust status within the coming years forward. It’s an essential a part of our Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships occasions and is an actual fan favorite.” Superlicence candidates have to attain 13 factors inside a five-year interval and be over the age of 17, whereas additionally having both completed within the High 6 in Super2 the earlier season, competed in three Supercars rounds prior to now 5 years, competed in six Super2 rounds prior to now three years or maintain a Gold FIA Driver Categorisation. Motorsport Australia can also be capable of problem dispensations to the Superlicence, because it should do for Greg Murphy to make his sensational Supercars comeback at Bathurst later this 12 months. Nonetheless dispensations aren’t a given, rookie Nathan Herne having been controversially denied a shot on the Bathurst 1000 final 12 months when he could not safe a Superlicence.