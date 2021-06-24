Vela scores first goal of season, LAFC beats FC Dallas 2-0

Carlos Vela had a goal and an assist, as LAFC defeated FC Dallas 2-0 in league play at The Banc on Wednesday. If not for several great stops from Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer, LAFC’s win would have been far more lopsided, but this was the first performance in some time in which LAFC looked like their vintage best, and scoring multiple goals while also tallying their first clean sheet of the season should raise spirits.