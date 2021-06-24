Vela scores first goal of season, LAFC beats FC Dallas 2-0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela got his first goal of the season and added an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas 2-0. Vela opened the scoring in the fourth minute and fed Latif Blessing for a close-range finish in the 69th. The 2019 MLS MVP was making his fifth start of the season, the fourth since returning to action after a right quadricep injury he suffered 22 minutes into the season opener on April 17. FC Dallas stayed tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.