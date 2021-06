Take on the role of a modern farmer and creatively build your farm in three diverse American and European environments. Farming Simulator 22 offers a huge variety of farming operations focusing on agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry - now with the exciting addition of seasonal cycles! More than 400 machines and tools from over 100 real agricultural brands like John Deere, CLAAS, Case IH, New Holland, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra and many more are included to sow and harvest crops like wheat, corn, potatoes and cotton. New machine categories and crops will add new gameplay mechanics to the experience. Even run your farm cooperatively in multiplayer and extend the game by a multitude of free community-created modifications. Farming Simulator 22 offers more player freedom than ever before and challenges you to become a successful farmer - so start farming and let the good times grow!