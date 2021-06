The pandemic started with little or no warning and changed the landscape of work and the expectations of workers in ways we never expected. Now, depending on where you live and your specific context, the pandemic is ending – or you can see when it will be over. Leading post-pandemic requires understanding of where we are, where we are going, and how to be prepared. That is why we created a survey to learn where organizations stand, what their approaches to the future will be, and when they will start.