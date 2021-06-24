Cancel
Berrien County, MI

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Potential for Heavy Rainfall to Cause Flooding over far southwest Lower Michigan and northern Indiana Friday into early next week Very moist air will spread over the area ahead of a cold front and upper level system late this week. Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will develop Thursday night and persist at times through the weekend. At the onset of this event, streamflows will be low and soil moisture (top 10 CM) will be near normal. Runoff will initially be low, but given a longer duration of this event with heavy rain, rises on rivers can be expected with some rivers likely flooding. Urban areas and poor drainage basins have a greater chance for flooding. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is expected over far southwest Lower Michigan and northern Indiana including the Upper Wabash basin, the St. Joseph basin, and the Kankakee basin. Periods of thunderstorms with heavy rain may persist into early next week bringing a more prolonged potential for flooding. This is an outlook and may be updated with additional information and possibly a watch if conditions warrant.

