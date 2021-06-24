Cancel
Animals

Four tips for preventing dog attacks on mail carriers

 5 days ago

Can you picture a member of your family attacking a mail carrier? Of course not, but it happened over 5,800 times last year across the nation. More than 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2020. To highlight the enormity of this serious issue, the U.S. Postal Service is providing the public with information on the do’s and don’ts of responsible dog ownership as part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign, a campaign held Saturday, June 12 through Friday, June 18. This year’s theme is “Be Aware: Any Dog Can Bite.”

