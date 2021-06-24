Cancel
Elko County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Eastern Elko County; Western Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander Counties north of Interstate 80; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 438, 469, AND 470 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 438, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 438 W Elko County, N Eureka and Lander Counties N of I80, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Thunderstorm Coverage...25%. * Outflow Winds...up to 60 mph. * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.

alerts.weather.gov
