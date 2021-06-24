Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 13:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures are expected. Excessive heat may persist with very little improvement into late this week. The hottest temperatures in West Side valleys are expected to range from 100 to 115 today, with a peak of 95 to 105 in East Side valleys. Overnight lows could be as warm as 75 degrees. Temperatures should very gradually lower through the week. * WHERE...From the Coast Range eastward in southern Oregon and portions of northern California, including Siskiyou and Modoc counties in northern California and Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, most of Douglas, and eastern portions of Coos and Curry counties in southern Oregon. * WHEN...Through at least 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records will be broken. High temperature records for June are likely to be set, and there is a chance to set all-time highs for any date. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr