Garfield County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOUP...GARFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN HOLT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WHEELER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plainview to 9 miles north of Spalding to near Elyria, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burwell, Taylor, Ewing, Bartlett, Ericson, Knievels Corner, Virginia Smith Dam, Buffalo Flats, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Homestead Knolls Campground, Cumminsville, Four Corners, Pibel Lake State Recreation Area, Goose Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Deverre and Gables. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 121 and 124. Highway 20 between mile markers 321 and 328. Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 166. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Burwell, NE
Plainview, NE
Spalding, NE
Elyria, NE
Ericson, NE
Garfield County, NE
