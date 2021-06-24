Cancel
Humboldt County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Humboldt County - Quinn by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humboldt County - Quinn; Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424 AND 437 Except for a few isolated strikes, the lightning has ended tonight and therefore the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.

Humboldt County, NV
Lander County, NV
