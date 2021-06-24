Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe; Northern Nye County - Mojave RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 426 AND 427 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County- Mojave and Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe. * Thunderstorm Coverage...25% * Outflow Winds...up to 60 mph * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eureka County, NV
County
Nye County, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Lander County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mojave#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Central Nevada Toiyabe#Central Nevada Toiyabe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...