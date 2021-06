Vesper Lynd Petersen was born at rest on 8 June 2021 in Englewood, Colorado, surrounded by her adoring parents. At just 20 weeks old in the womb, she was deeply loved by her parents, siblings and extended family who anxiously awaited her due date of 22 Oct 2021. Our sweet Vesper was born at 2:55 am on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, perfectly formed and weighing 0.4 lbs and measuring 8.5 inches. We don’t understand why she was called home before we got to know her, hear her laughter and watch her grow up but we are assured by the Christian hope that she now walks with Jesus and will never feel pain.