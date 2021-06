OMAHA — Playing on the biggest stage is a dream for every athlete growing up. The inspiration to get to that moment can come from many things, and for Vanderbilt sophomore Thomas Schultz, he’s been thinking about the opportunity to play in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the last seven years. Today, the Mount Carmel native will be living out that dream as a member of the Commodores, who begin their quest for a CWS title with a game against Arizona at 6 p.m.