Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Don't Tell Joe Biden: Families May Have to Pay Back the Child Tax Credit

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 4 days ago

Trevor Filseth

Child Tax Credit,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095yWI_0adkvog100

Don’t be too disappointed – if nothing else is clear, it is certain that you’ll still come out ahead on the deal.

Don't Tell Joe Biden: Families May Have to Pay Back the Child Tax Credit

Here's What You Need to Remember: If you can spare the cash immediately, one of the easiest and most hassle-free ways to keep from being surprised in April is simply to opt out of the monthly checks from the IRS. By going to the agency’s website and entering your information into an (as yet unreleased) portal, the IRS will not send you its advance checks from July through December, instead offering you the payment as one lump sum when it comes time to file

Starting on July 15 and continuing until December, more than 36 million American families – representing just under 90 percent of all children nationwide – will begin to receive monthly payments of $250 to $300 per child. The payments, part of President Biden’s increased Child Tax Credit scheme, will be sent out once a month for six months, arriving on or near the 15th of every month; this payment scheme has led the new credit to be described as a series of miniature stimulus checks .

However, there is a big difference between the Child Tax Credit and the previous stimulus checks: the stimulus checks were not considered tax-deductible, while the Child Tax Credit is. In other words, the total amount that you receive from the Child Tax Credit – $3000 or $3600 per child, per year – is added to your income for the year 2021 when you pay your taxes in April 2022. Depending on your tax bracket, this means that you will likely receive several hundred additional dollars in taxes when it comes time to file in April.

Don’t be too disappointed – if nothing else is clear, it is certain that you’ll still come out ahead on the deal. However, at the same time, families that receive their checks must be careful not to spend them all at once, so they have some money left over when it comes time to pay taxes in April. The pandemic has been tough for Americans; even before it began, nearly half were unable to afford an unexpected $500 bill. While the Biden administration has implemented some programs to help this, large swaths of America remain in dire straits.

More from The National Interest Stimulus Checks Are Garbage: The Child Tax Credit Is What You Want Should Biden Increase the Child Tax Credit? Over Half of Americans Think So. The Child Tax Credit: How You Should Expect to See That Money

Still, if you can spare the cash immediately, one of the easiest and most hassle-free ways to keep from being surprised in April is simply to opt out of the monthly checks from the IRS. By going to the agency’s website and entering your information into an (as yet unreleased) portal, the IRS will not send you its advance checks from July through December, instead offering you the payment as one lump sum when it comes time to file (and making paying taxes on it seem comparatively easier). While this means you won’t have any payments for another ten months, if you never had it in the first place, you’re unlikely to miss it.

Finally, if you are in trouble economically, there are a number of other resources that the Biden administration has made available. If you are a homeowner, for instance, you can apply for a piece of the Biden administration’s $10 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund .

Trevor Filseth is a current and foreign affairs writer for The National Interest. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Tax Bracket#Starting#The Child Tax Credit#Americans#Homeowner Assistance Fund#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

How Joe Biden’s Tax Plan Could Spur A Surge In Employee-Owned Businesses

The tax plan to fund President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion proposed budget contains a number of new revenue-raising measures, most imposed on the highest-earning Americans and corporations. One of the tax hikes, a proposed 17% increase to the top capital gains tax rate, could have an unexpected side effect: A major uptick in employee-owned businesses.
RelationshipsCNET

Child tax credit portals explained: How new IRS tools help you get $3,600 per child

Money is coming to millions of households with children in less than three weeks. On July 15, the first advance child tax credit payment gets sent by mail or deposited into bank accounts for qualifying households. Those monthly installments could give you an extra $250 or $300 per dependent. Make sure you're on track to get the right amount with our child tax credit calculator -- and plan ahead so there aren't any unwelcome surprises next tax season.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Four Biden proposals would dole out taxpayer money based on critical race theory

What happens when you mix toxic critical race theory with progressive economics? Thanks to President Joe Biden, we may soon find out. Under Democratic leadership, the federal government is rolling out numerous race-based economic initiatives that explicitly dole out taxpayer money along racially discriminatory lines. Here are four examples, as identified by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty attorney Dan Lennington.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Biden misunderstands the Second Amendment

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden inadvertently made the case for why the Second Amendment is necessary. "Those who say the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government," he said. "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Income TaxCNET

Here's who doesn't qualify for the $3,600 child tax credit

A big majority of US families -- up to 92 percent of US families with children -- will qualify for this year's child tax credit, receiving up to $3,600 per kid. That means, however, that nearly 1 in 10 families with kids won't get a payment starting July 15. Figuring...
RelationshipsCNET

First IRS child tax credit portal now open: What families and nonfilers can do today

If your family is eligible for this year's advance child tax credit and you aren't normally required to file an income tax return, the IRS just opened up a portal to help you and your family receive your payments this year. Between this new tool for nonfilers and two IRS tools that will open soon, parents will be able to update important information, such as marital status, income changes and number of kids. You'll also be able to opt out of the monthly child tax credit payments and instead receive the full amount of the credit when you file your tax return in 2022.