Crawford County, OH

June 24 CORN Live Webinar focuses on weeds in soybeans and wheat harvest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next session of CORN Live is this Thursday, June 24th from 8:00 – 9:00 am. This week’s webinar will touch on a variety of issues, starting with a crop progress report and field updates from Jason Hartschuh, Extension Educator in Crawford County, and a review of weed management in soybeans with Mark Loux, Professor and Extension Specialist in Weed Science at OSU.

#Weed Control#Soybeans#Weeds#Webinar#Corn Live#Osu#Ohio Corn And Wheat#Cca#Www Go Osu Edu Cornlive
