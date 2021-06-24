June 24 CORN Live Webinar focuses on weeds in soybeans and wheat harvest

Soybeans were low on funding and technical sales, but managed to finish near the upper limit of the day’s range. Part of the region has recently rained and may be later this week, but coverage in the northern plains is uncertain. Trade is also waiting to see what USDA’s acreage and next week’s quarterly grain inventories will show. Prior to its opening, China and an unknown destination purchased 132,000 tonnes and 260,000 tonnes of new crops of US beans, respectively. So far, the total for the week has been 1,178,000 tonnes, of which 798,000 tonnes have been purchased by China. Weekly new and old crop exports were nominally bearish as Brazil continued to dominate the market, but the US pace in 2020/21 is on track to meet the USDA forecast. Last week, China bought 66,000 tonnes of old US beans and canceled 66,000 tonnes of new crops. 2021/22 Marketing year starts on September 1stst.. The International Grain Council raised global soybean production to 383 million tonnes in 2021/22, unchanged from May, up from a total of 363 million tonnes expected in 2020/21. Soybean meal was low and soybean oil was high in product spread adjustments, cash-based trends, and demand forecasts. Argentina’s Ag province states that producers sold 22.5 million tonnes of 2020/21 crops, compared to 25.2 million tonnes last year in 2019/20.