Unreal finish Stanford pitcher looked invincible 2 batters in 9th

After winning two straight low-scoring games to start their three-game home series against the Miami Marlins, the St. Louis Cardinals go for the home sweep today. Oddsmakers do not like St. Louis's chances at a sweep, as the Marlins are -115 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Miami is a road favorite for just the seventh time this year, and they are 2-4 in that spot so far. Conversely, the Cardinals are 5-5 as home underdogs. St. Louis is a home 'dog today because of the inconsistency of starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.72 ERA). Oviedo has failed to complete five innings in five of his six starts, and has pitched to a 6.85 ERA as a starter. Miami counters with Sandy Alcantara (4-5, 3.39 ERA), who has a 2.38 ERA in his last five starts. The Cardinals are 5-0 head-to-head against the Marlins, and Miami is 1-10 in their last 11 road games overall.