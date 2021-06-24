UPDATED: Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Ridgeway Apartments
BEMIDJI -- A suspect has been arrested for his involvement in a June 22 robbery at the Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji, according to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin. At approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, Bemidji police officers and Beltrami County Sheriff's deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near 12th Street Northwest and Irvine Avenue. Robert Needham Jr., 24, of Bemidji, was located inside the vehicle and was arrested without incident for his involvement in the June 22 incident at 2800 Ridgeway Avenue, the release said.www.redlakenationnews.com