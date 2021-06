Square Enix has informed fans that it will be holding a special Mana 30th anniversary stream this Sunday, 27th June at 6pm JST. The event will be broadcast at 10am UK time and will be a whopping three hours long! Giving fans of the iconic series something to get excited about. Masaru Oyamada, who is the current producer of the Mana series, will be present during the stream and the actual creator of the series, Koichi Ishii, will have a voice-only appearance during the broadcast. The stream will cover all of the games in the long-running Mana series and then the team will talk about the future of the Mana series. The next Mana remake is the beautiful Legend of Mana which is due to be released on Nintendo Switch this Thursday.