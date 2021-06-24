Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hong Kong's Apple Daily To Shut Down This Weekend After Having Its Assets Frozen

By Emily Feng
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pro-democracy newspaper will run its last edition on Saturday — signaling the end to Hong Kong's once freewheeling and muckraking reporting environment as well. Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy newspaper is shutting down. That paper, Apple Daily, managed to survive the arrest of its founder, its editor-in-chief and several top executives. But then last week, the government froze its bank accounts, and that crippled the paper's operations. Here's NPR's Emily Feng.

www.gpb.org
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Noel King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Froze#Apple Daily#French#Afp#Npr News#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Law Enforcementsandiegosun.com

Former Apple Daily Staffer Arrested at Hong Kong Airport - Reports

Local news outlets in Hong Kong say a former columnist at the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper has been arrested while trying to leave the city. Hong Kong police issued a report saying a 57-year-old man, whose name was not released, had been arrested at the airport Sunday night and charged under the national security law for suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security.
Public Safetyworldcatholicnews.com

Newspaper’s ‘murder’ marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong

The persecution of Apple Daily has undermined the rule of law and must be challenged by the international community. Last week Hong Kong saw not only the closure of a newspaper but the death of press freedom. The city’s most popular newspaper and the only remaining Chinese-language, mass circulation pro-democracy daily publication, Apple Daily, published its final edition on June 24. It printed a million copies, and they sold out within hours.
Chinaatlanticcitynews.net

All-out attack by China on Hong Kong media

Hong Kong, June 27 (ANI): The recent shutdown of the 26-year-old Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has signalled an all-out Chinese attack against media and free speech in the region, as the government has already announced that it would tighten rules about accrediting journalists and restrict access to "trusted media".
Chinainews.co.uk

Hong Kong exile Joey Siu on Apple Daily closure: ‘Goodbye to the city we once knew’

As the lights go off at Apple Daily’s headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong officially waves goodbye to one of the city’s most popular papers. I grew up in a strict household in Taikoo on Hong Kong Island, where my tiger grandmother would not allow me to read anything except textbooks or newspapers. Unlike other kids at school who who relaxed at the park or played video games after school, my brother and I were always told to do our schoolwork and read.
Economytpr.org

How China's Growing Influence On Hong Kong Could Shape Financial Markets

This week, Apple Daily, an independent pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, was forced to shut its doors. That's because its accounts were frozen and top editors were arrested under a Chinese national security law that many believe targets pro-democracy ideas. It's the latest and most high-profile example of China's tightening grip on Hong Kong, a city that's long had independence from Beijing. It's also home to one of the busiest financial markets in the world. So what is China's long game for an area that has enjoyed and apparently benefited from relative independence from Beijing? Joining me now to talk about this is Primrose Riordan. She's a correspondent for the Financial Times based in Hong Kong. Welcome. Thanks for joining us.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The symbolism of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

(CNN) — Jimmy Lai fled mainland China more than 60 years ago, smuggling himself into Hong Kong on a fishing boat at age 12 to escape the chaos of the Communist Party. This week, Beijing finally caught up with him, after a law it had imposed on Hong Kong last year was used to take down his pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.
ChinaNBC Connecticut

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Newspaper Apple Daily to Shut Down Operations by Midnight

Embattled Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily said Wednesday it will cease operations from midnight. The newspaper has come under increasing pressure since its owner, media tycoon Jimmy Lai who is a strong critic of the Chinese central government, was arrested last year under the national security law. Last week,...
EconomyWiredpr News

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily will close on Saturday

The Apple Daily, a Hong Kong-based pro-democracy tabloid created by media mogul Jimmy Lai, will close on Saturday after its assets freeze after critics hit the city’s free press. Next Digital, the newspaper’s main company, said its own last edition it will be printed on Saturday and its website could...