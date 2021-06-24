Hong Kong's Apple Daily To Shut Down This Weekend After Having Its Assets Frozen

This week, Apple Daily, an independent pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, was forced to shut its doors. That's because its accounts were frozen and top editors were arrested under a Chinese national security law that many believe targets pro-democracy ideas. It's the latest and most high-profile example of China's tightening grip on Hong Kong, a city that's long had independence from Beijing. It's also home to one of the busiest financial markets in the world. So what is China's long game for an area that has enjoyed and apparently benefited from relative independence from Beijing? Joining me now to talk about this is Primrose Riordan. She's a correspondent for the Financial Times based in Hong Kong. Welcome. Thanks for joining us.