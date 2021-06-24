Cancel
LAFC back in win column by blanking FC Dallas

By Field Level Media
Carlos Vela scored a goal in the fourth minute and added an assist in the second half as Los Angeles FC earned a 2-0 victory Wednesday over visiting FC Dallas. In his MLS debut, LAFC goaltender Tomas Romero needed to make just one save in the shutout, while Latif Blessing added the second-half goal that sealed the victory.

Carlos Vela
Eduard Atuesta
Latif Blessing
Jimmy Maurer
