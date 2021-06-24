Interior Transfers National Bison Range Lands in Trust for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

WASHINGTON — In an important move to restore Tribal homelands, the Department of the Interior announced today the transfer of all lands comprising the National Bison Range (NBR), approximately 18,800.22 acres, to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to be held in trust for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) of the Flathead Reservation in Montana. The lands, which are completely within the boundaries of the reservation, were transferred to the Bureau from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).