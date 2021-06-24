Cancel
Interior Transfers National Bison Range Lands in Trust for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — In an important move to restore Tribal homelands, the Department of the Interior announced today the transfer of all lands comprising the National Bison Range (NBR), approximately 18,800.22 acres, to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to be held in trust for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) of the Flathead Reservation in Montana. The lands, which are completely within the boundaries of the reservation, were transferred to the Bureau from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

U.S. Politicsmtpr.org

Tribes One Step Closer To Fully Managing National Bison Range

The National Bison Range in northwest Montana is one step closer to being fully managed by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. The U.S. Interior Department put the 19,000 acres of land into trust on Wednesday. The transfer of the land out of the National Wildlife Refuge System into tribal...
Saint Ignatius, MTIndependent Record

Range restored: Feds return bison preserve to CSKT

Ownership of the National Bison Range west of St. Ignatius officially moved from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “Today’s announcement marks the oﬃcial return of the Bison Range lands and resources to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams said in an email statement.
Kalispell, MTLake County Leader

Interior Dept. finalizes return of Bison Range to tribes

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday it has finalized the transfer of the 18,800-acre National Bison Range to the trust ownership of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. The federal wildlife refuge carved from the center of the Flathead Reservation more than a century ago was returned to...
