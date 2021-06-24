Can consumers get past the yuck factor and embrace mealworm protein?
Mealworms could be hitting restaurants and supermarkets in products like burgers, pasta and even as snacks coated in chocolate in the relatively near future in some areas. This year yellow mealworms were approved for human consumption by the European Union. A novel food product is defined as something that was not eaten before 1997. To get novel food products approved they must be authorized by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in Parma and have science-backed studies to ensure they are safe.www.foodsafetynews.com