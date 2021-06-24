Can consumers get past the yuck factor and embrace mealworm protein?

Originally Posted On: How Do Vegans Get Protein? – NutraCity. This is a very common question, but the truth is, there are more sources of vegan protein than one would think. A lot of sources of vegan protein can be purchased at Nutracity’s online vegan nutrition store as part of our vegan products UK line. To be honest, protein is probably the least concern I would have when considering a vegan diet, as you will see from this blog, there is a wide variation of protein sources for vegans.